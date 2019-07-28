Awesome closing ceremony of XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival in Baku (PHOTO)

28 July 2019 06:43 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 28

Trend:

The grand closing ceremony of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival was held in Baku on July 27.

EYOF is held under the auspices of the International Olympic Committee and is a source of pride for the European Olympic Committees (EOC), which have more than 25 years of tradition.

The festival is the first multi-European event for young athletes aged 14-18. In odd years, winter and summer festivals are held every two years.

Trend presents photos from the closing ceremony of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival.

