Winners named for 5th Azerbaijan Championships in Tumbling and 5th Azerbaijan Championships in Trampoline Gymnastics

9 November 2019 22:18 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The 5th Azerbaijan Championships in Tumbling and the 5th Azerbaijan Championships in Trampoline Gymnastics was held at Baku Olympic Sports Complex, Trend reports.

Representatives of the Baku Gymnastics School and the Ojag Sport Club took part in the competitions in the individual and synchronous programs, in the age categories of "youngsters" (born in 2012), "children" (2009-2011), "pre-juniors” (2007-2008)," juniors”(2003-2006) and “adults” (born in 2002 and older).

Ammar Bakhshaliev (45.810 points) came in first place in the age category "children" in men's program, Mahir Mammadli (43.660 points) became the second, Rauf Mikayilli (41.100 points) took the third place. Bakhshaliev and Mikayilli represent the Baku Gymnastics School, while Mammadli represents the Ojag Sport Club.

In the age category “children” in women's program, the best result was shown by Sama Jafarova (40.985 points), while Aylin Nazarova took the second place (40.090 points) and Aylin Mammadli (37.475 points) came in third. Jafarova and Nazarova represent the Baku Gymnastics School, Mammadli represents the Ojag Sport Club.

Huseyn Abbasov (53.585 points) took the first place in the age category "pre-juniors" in men's program, Magsud Magsudov (52.620 points) came in second, followed by Nijat Mirzayev (49.012 points). All three athletes represent the Baku Gymnastics School.

Seljan Magsudova, representing the Baku Gymnastics School, who performed in the age category “juniors” in women's program, scored 52.790 points.

In the age category “adults” in men's program, the best result was shown by Ruslan Aghamirov (49.935 points), representing the Ojag Sport Club, while another representative of Ojag Sport Club Ilya Grishunin came in the second (23.375 points).

