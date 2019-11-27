Puerto Rico’s rhythmic gymnastics team pleased to train in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

By Nargiz Sadikhova, Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Coach of Puerto Rico’s rhythmic gymnastics team Esma-May Brown is delighted with the conditions created in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 27.

"When I saw the National Gymnastics Arena for the first time, I was simply amazed at the conditions created here,” the coach said. “This is an amazing platform for training. The gymnastics arena in Baku is beautiful. The working process is at the highest level. Everything has been coordinated. Everyone works professionally and different groups may train here."

“Everything has been envisaged in the National Gymnastics Arena for successful training of athletes,” Brown added. “We are pleased to train here.”

Four gymnasts of Puerto Rico’s rhythmic gymnastics team are participating in the training sessions in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

