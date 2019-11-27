Puerto Rico’s rhythmic gymnastics team pleased to train in Baku (PHOTO)

27 November 2019 15:42 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

By Nargiz Sadikhova, Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Coach of Puerto Rico’s rhythmic gymnastics team Esma-May Brown is delighted with the conditions created in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 27.

"When I saw the National Gymnastics Arena for the first time, I was simply amazed at the conditions created here,” the coach said. “This is an amazing platform for training. The gymnastics arena in Baku is beautiful. The working process is at the highest level. Everything has been coordinated. Everyone works professionally and different groups may train here."

“Everything has been envisaged in the National Gymnastics Arena for successful training of athletes,” Brown added. “We are pleased to train here.”

Four gymnasts of Puerto Rico’s rhythmic gymnastics team are participating in the training sessions in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

  • Puerto Rico’s rhythmic gymnastics team pleased to train in Baku (PHOTO)
  • Puerto Rico’s rhythmic gymnastics team pleased to train in Baku (PHOTO)
  • Puerto Rico’s rhythmic gymnastics team pleased to train in Baku (PHOTO)
  • Puerto Rico’s rhythmic gymnastics team pleased to train in Baku (PHOTO)
  • Puerto Rico’s rhythmic gymnastics team pleased to train in Baku (PHOTO)
  • Puerto Rico’s rhythmic gymnastics team pleased to train in Baku (PHOTO)
Related news
Puerto Rico coach: National Gymnastics Arena in Baku - great place for training sessions (PHOTO)
Society 15:50
World's largest democracy celebrates Constitution Day (PHOTO)
Business 15:50
Mikhail Gusman: Azerbaijani First VP Aliyeva's visit to Moscow was unprecedented
Politics 15:27
President Aliyev: It is unprecedented situation when not first person of state is received by president of world's leading country
Politics 13:35
Problems, prospects of Russia-Turkey-Azerbaijan triple format to be discussed in Moscow
Politics 13:30
President Aliyev: We feel proud that NATO, Russia chose Azerbaijan as venue for meeting
Politics 13:01
Latest
New railway in Iran inaugurated by President Rouhani
Business 16:44
Azerbaijan Digital Hub program to contribute to the startup development (PHOTO)
ICT 16:35
LUKOIL Uzbekistan buys filter cartridge via tender
Tenders 16:11
Uzbekistan plans to liberalize all prices in 2021
Finance 16:11
Georgia recognized as best travel destination of 2020 in UK
Tourism 15:53
Puerto Rico coach: National Gymnastics Arena in Baku - great place for training sessions (PHOTO)
Society 15:50
World's largest democracy celebrates Constitution Day (PHOTO)
Business 15:50
ECB's duty is to keep value of euro stable - Lagarde
Europe 15:35
National Bank of Georgia to leave countercyclical capital buffer unchanged
Finance 15:29