Number of trees planted by Azerbaijani army to exceed 200,000

16 December 2019 18:06 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

Trend:

Another landscaping campaign was held in the Azerbaijani army, which joined the initiative by Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva on planting trees, Trend reports referring to the press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

Some 40,000 trees of different types were planted on the territories of military formations, units, special military educational institutions, departments and organizations Dec. 14 and Dec. 15. Since the beginning of the campaign, the total number of planted trees has exceeded 100,000.

In order to improve the environmental situation in the Azerbaijani army, large-scale landscaping work is regularly carried out.

There are plans to systematically conduct such campaigns that contribute to environmental protection and restoration of the ecological balance, and the total number of trees planted by Azerbaijani army will exceed 200,000 by the end of this year.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Number of Turkish citizens looking for job in Azerbaijan up in 11 months of 2019
Turkey 18:08
President Ilham Aliyev receives head of Azerbaijan’s Azerenerji OJSC (PHOTO)
Politics 17:29
Azerbaijani business eyes joint water supply joint projects with Kazakhstan
Business 15:58
Dada Gorgud rig arrives in Karabakh field (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 15:45
Azerbaijan exports over 145,000 tons of gasoline, diesel fuel to Georgia
Oil&Gas 15:32
Saipem discloses details of contracts on Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli
Oil&Gas 15:11
Latest
Chabahar-Zahedan Railway to be opened by mid-2021
Transport 18:57
Failure to join FATF limits Iran's trade relations with its allies - MFA
Finance 18:52
Azerbaijan’s Lachin tanker to carry cargo across Caspian Sea and beyond (PHOTO)
Transport 18:45
Iran ready to open bartering and national currency-based channels with other countries
Business 18:43
What will new aviation regulatory system offer Kazakhstan?
Transport 18:40
Intel acquires Israel-based Habana Labs for $2 billion
Israel 18:25
Uzbekistan sets limit on external borrowings
Business 18:17
Turkmenistan's MFA holds UN joint program signing ceremony
Turkmenistan 18:15
Foreigners' real estate purchases in Turkey reach record high
Turkey 18:15