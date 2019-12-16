Number of trees planted by Azerbaijani army to exceed 200,000

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

Trend:

Another landscaping campaign was held in the Azerbaijani army, which joined the initiative by Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva on planting trees, Trend reports referring to the press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

Some 40,000 trees of different types were planted on the territories of military formations, units, special military educational institutions, departments and organizations Dec. 14 and Dec. 15. Since the beginning of the campaign, the total number of planted trees has exceeded 100,000.

In order to improve the environmental situation in the Azerbaijani army, large-scale landscaping work is regularly carried out.

There are plans to systematically conduct such campaigns that contribute to environmental protection and restoration of the ecological balance, and the total number of trees planted by Azerbaijani army will exceed 200,000 by the end of this year.

