Most part of Baku-Guba-Russia highway to be constructed this year

13 January 2020 20:09 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The state policy on financing the modernization of road infrastructure will remain unchanged in 2020, Azerbaijani State Highway Agency told Trend.

In line with the policy, construction and reconstruction work related to 54 projects was carried out in 2019.

The total length of roads, avenues and streets constructed, reconstructed and repaired in 2019 reached 1,376.6 kilometers.

The Azerbaijani State Highway Agency will continue large-scale reconstruction of main local highways, determined as the main priority for budget financing of road construction in 2020.

Under these projects to be implemented in 30 Azerbaijani districts, as well as in 12 districts of Baku, more than 50 road infrastructure projects for modernization and construction of roads stretching about 1,000 kilometers will be commissioned.

Most part of the 152-kilometer highway of international importance M-1 Baku-Guba-state border with Russia will be constructed this year, the agency said.

