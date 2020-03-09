Six-year-old Azerbaijani gymnast wins first medal in Hungary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9

Trend:

The Spring Cup 2020 traditional international rhythmic gymnastics tournament was held in Budapest, Hungary, Trend reports on March 9.

The athletes from Hungary, Russia, Austria, Croatia, Germany, Slovakia, Cyprus, Ukraine and Slovenia participated in the tournament.

Among the performances of Azerbaijani gymnasts in this competition, the debut performance of the youngest participant Deniz Abbasova attracted special attention.

Abbasova, who ranked third among six-year-old-gymnasts, performed at this competition in a gymnastics leotard with national ornaments. It was specially prepared for this performance by Head of the National Clothing Center, Ph.D. in Art History, Fashion Designer Gulnara Khalilova.

Young compatriots - Mina Abbasova and Deniz Abbasova, twin sisters Esmer Seyidova and Sofia Seyidova won three gold, two silver and one bronze medals in the tournament.