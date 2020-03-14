Changes to the operations schedule of Baku-Tbilisi-Baku train made (UPDATE)
Details added (first version posted 14.08)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14
Trend:
The schedule of Baku-Tbilisi-Baku train has changed, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan Railways.
The company said that the changes has been made in connection with the closure of Azerbaijani-Georgian border for all means of transport for the period of 10 days since 00:00 (GMT +4) March 14.
Therefore, the passenger train operating on the Baku-Tbilisi-Baku route will be operating up to the Boyuk-Kesik station (Azerbaijan) and then will be returning to Baku.
Azerbaijan Railways will refund money to the passengers for purchased travel tickets.
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev: Marginalized, club-like group that completely lost all popular support refused to hold meeting with Presidential Administration’s representatives - they know better
President Ilham Aliyev: We must be active in all organizations in connection with Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
President Ilham Aliyev: I recommend that MPs be active in constituencies they were elected from and to always stay in touch with voters
President Ilham Aliyev: Successes achieved in economic sphere over past 16 years are unmatched in world
President Ilham Aliyev: There is no force in world today that can impose any solution on us or dictate anything to us
President Ilham Aliyev: Legislative framework related to preservation of our traditional national values should be broader
President Ilham Aliyev talks on public oversight: Process is moving slowly, we still believe that some head of executive authority is khan who can do whatever he wants
President Ilham Aliyev: Parliamentary elections showed again that people value our political course highly
Azerbaijan’s President: MPs representing us abroad should not go there as tourists and submit report on what they have done
Azerbaijan to spend as much financial resources as needed to fight against coronavirus: Operational Headquarters
Azerbaijan’s chief infectiologist: Citizens should prefer natural, healthy food to fight against coronovirus
Operational headquarters: Quarantined Azerbaijani citizen died from chronic illness, not coronavirus
Results of second day of competitions within FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Azerbaijan announced
Sufficient liquidity of Azerbaijani State Oil Fund’s funds - guarantee of fulfillment of its budgetary obligations
Operational headquarters: Certain measures on social isolation to be applied in Azerbaijan from March 14
Management Union of Medical Territorial Units: 3 of 19 people infected with coronavirus recovered in Azerbaijan