Changes to the operations schedule of Baku-Tbilisi-Baku train made (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14

The schedule of Baku-Tbilisi-Baku train has changed, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan Railways.

The company said that the changes has been made in connection with the closure of Azerbaijani-Georgian border for all means of transport for the period of 10 days since 00:00 (GMT +4) March 14.

Therefore, the passenger train operating on the Baku-Tbilisi-Baku route will be operating up to the Boyuk-Kesik station (Azerbaijan) and then will be returning to Baku.

Azerbaijan Railways will refund money to the passengers for purchased travel tickets.