2020 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix postponed (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 15:18)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23

Trend:

2020 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been postponed, Trend reports referring to Twitter of F1.

"Organizers of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix have made the decision to postpone the 2020 race due to the global spread of coronavirus," reads the message.

The race was scheduled for June 5-7.

The decision of postponing 2020 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku was made after long discussions with the management of Formula 1, the International Automobile Federation (FIA), as well as the Azerbaijani government.

This decision was made in connection with the continued global spread of COVID-19 and is based on expert recommendations rendered by the relevant state agencies.

Baku City Circuit regrets about making this decision, but, focusing on the healthcare and well-being of the Azerbaijani people, as well as all F1 fans, employees and participants of the championship, considers the postponement of the event as an appropriate measure.

The Baku City Circuit team hopes that F1 fans will still be able to see the “royal races” on the streets of Baku this year and for this purpose will continue to monitor the situation, as well as work closely with Formula 1, FIA and the Azerbaijani government to announce a new date for holding the race in the 2020 season.

All 2020 FORMULA 1 AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX tickets which have been purchased will be considered valid without any additional formalities.

As soon as the new date of the race in Baku becomes known, additional information regarding tickets will be announced. This applies to all tickets, including the tickets purchased through the Baku City Circuit’s website (www.bakucitycircuit.com ) and purchased through other channels.

The Baku City Circuit thanks all the fans, participants and partners of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix for understanding and is looking forward to the opportunity to welcome them in Baku this year.

It is necessary to stay at home as much as possible and to observe the necessary safety measures.