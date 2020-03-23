Operational Headquarters: 7 more test positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Headline changed, details added (first version posted on 16:05)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23

Trend:

Seven more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend on March 23.

Currently, 61 people with active phase of coronavirus are in special hospitals under the supervision of doctors. The condition of three of them is assessed as moderate, the rest feel normal, their health condition is stable. The necessary measures are underway for the medical treatment of patients.

The cases of coronavirus in Azerbaijan are detected among people who arrived from abroad and as a result of infection of each other within the country.