43 more test positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27

Trend:

A total of 43 more tested positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Currently, there are 147 people with active coronavirus in Azerbaijan in special treatment hospitals under medical supervision, the condition of six of them is assessed as serious, the condition of 11 people is of moderate severity, and the health of others is stable. The necessary measures are underway for their treatment.

Appropriate measures are being taken to examine 3485 people in various quarantine zones in order to reveal infection cases.

The cases of coronavirus in Azerbaijan are detected among people who arrived from abroad and as a result of infection of each other within the country.

Therefore, in order to prevent the spread of the infection, everyone should follow the requirements and recommendations of the World Health Organization and the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Citizens must adhere to the self-isolation measures. People must not leave home unless absolutely necessary. It is also imperative to contact less with other people, not to visit crowded places and strictly comply with the requirements of preventive measures.

From March 24 to April 20, a special quarantine regime was announced in Azerbaijan in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection and possible complications. According to the rules of the special regime, people over 65 are not allowed to leave home, in accordance with the law, the provision of social services to lone people of this category of persons is provided. With the exception of special-purpose vehicles, including ambulances, emergency recovery and rescue services, as well as trucks, entry and exit to Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron district is limited, crowds are not allowed in public places, including on streets, boulevards in parks and other places in groups of more than 10 people.