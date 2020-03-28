Azerbaijan's Internal Ministry: Entry, exit from Sheki district restricted (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 13:13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 28

Trend:

Due to announcement of the special quarantine regime, entry and exit from Sheki district in Azerbaijan have been restricted,Trend reports referring to the regional press service group of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Sheki on March 28.

According to the ministry, large-scale measures are taken in Sheki district in compliance with requirements and recommendations of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan and the special quarantine regime announced for fighting the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Officers of the road patrol and post patrol services, with the exception of special vehicles, including ambulances, emergency recovery and rescue services, as well as trucks, check all other vehicles, their drivers and passengers, as well as pedestrians. After establishing the place of registration, they are informed about the possibility of entry and exit from the district.

Additionally, in compliance with requirements and recommendations of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan in order to prevent potential threat from the coronavirus infection regular explanatory talks are conducted by the executive authorities and the district police department officers with people over 65 years of age.

The police officers, reminding them of the requirements of a special quarantine regime, once again emphasized that these measures serve to protect the health of citizens.

: