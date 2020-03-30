Azerbaijan confirms 64 new coronavirus cases, 11 recover (UPDATE)

(Details added; first version published on 16:22)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30

Trend:

Azerbaijan has confirmed 64 new coronavirus cases, while 11 patients have recovered from this infection, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the information, the condition of three people out of those 64 pesons is serious, of 11 people is assessed as moderate, and the condition of the rest is stable.

Despite intensive preventive measures in the world against the spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19), which has become a global problem, it has not yet been possible to prevent the spread of coronavirus and minimize its consequences.

As of March 30, the number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 34,800. Over 735,500 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 156,300 people have reportedly recovered.

In total, 273 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Azerbaijan. Twenty-six people have recovered, four have died. The rest 243 people continue treatment in special hospitals. In relation with medical examination of 4,085 people placed in the country’s various quarantine zones, appropriate measures are being taken.

Over the past period, due to the identification of new cases of the infection, about 30,000 tests were carried out. The dynamics of the growth of the disease in Azerbaijan in recent days is associated with the detection of the virus in numerous citizens who have returned from abroad, as well as with the increase of cases of infection within the country.

In order to prevent widespread of the coronavirus infection, citizens are required to act in accordance with self-isolation measures and to strictly observe a special quarantine regime.