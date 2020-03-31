Operational Headquarters: Dynamics of growth of coronavirus cases observed in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31
Trend:
Dynamics of growth of coronavirus infection cases is observed in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on March 31 referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Despite the fact that most countries and the World Health Organization (WHO) are taking measures and making joint efforts, it is still impossible to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the world.
According to WHO, to date, 787,469 people have been infected in the world, 37,846 people have died from coronavirus.
