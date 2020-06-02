Azerbaijan imposes new rules for visitors of malls

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

Entrance in malls in Azerbaijan without mask and gloves is forbidden, as part of anti-coronavirus measures, according to a survey carried out Trend, following the latest regulations from the Cabinet of Ministers.

Malls in Azerbaijan have previously been closed down due to coronavirus spread, as special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan was in place. Recently, certain restrictions have been lifted, as the situation with COVID-19 remains under close monitoring in the country.

Representatives of the 'Ganjlik Mall' and '28 Mall' have confirmed that customers aren't allowed to enter the malls without gloves or masks.

Each entrance to the mall is controlled by security services. The shopping centers have all been notified about the recent rules.

Meanwhile, the 'Park Bulvar Mall' representative told Trend that the mall will be be thoroughly disinfected once a week by a professional company.

"The shopping center started again operating on May 31. Apart from cinemas, children's entertainment centers, cafes and restaurants, other facilities are working. Hand sanitizers have been installed at entrances and shops. The shopping center is disinfected by our employees every day. However, once a week, this work will be done by a professional disinfection company. The customers should keep in mind social distancing," said the mall's representative.

Meanwhile, the 'Metro Park Mall' operates with half of its staff according to the rules of social distancing.