Azerbaijan reports 273 new COVID-19 cases (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 273 new COVID-19 cases, 56 patients have recovered and three patients have died, Trend reports on June 2 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Thus, 64-year-old citizen, 66-year-old citizen and 77-year-old citizen, whose coronavirus tests were positive, have died.

To date, 5,935 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Azerbaijan, 3,564 patients have recovered, 71 people have died.

Currently, 2,300 people are being treated in special treatment hospitals. The health condition of 50 patients is assessed as severe, 73 people are in moderately severe condition, and the rest feel normal.

To detect the cases of coronavirus, 309,901 tests were carried out in the country so far.