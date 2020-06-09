Special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan extended until July 1
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9
Trend:
After analyzing the sanitary-epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan related to the coronavirus infection COVID-19, as well as taking into account the number of infected people and the dynamics of the spread of the disease, a decision was made to extend the special quarantine regime until 00:00 (GMT+4) July 1, 2020, Trend reports on June 9 referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
