Employees of state structures among coronavirus infected patients in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

There are employees of the state structures among coronavirus infected patients in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said.

Bayramli made the remark in Baku at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers on June 9, Trend reports.

"Nineteen employees of the Presidential Administration, seven employees of the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare and five employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations have been infected with coronavirus,” the chairman added.