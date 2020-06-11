Azerbaijan confirms 352 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Number of death cases from COVID-19 in Azerbaijan shows daily growth trend, Yagut Garayeva, head of the department of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units in Azerbaijan (TABIB), said.

Garayeva made the remark in Baku during a briefing held by the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers on June 11, Trend reports.

“Today, Azerbaijan has confirmed 352 new COVID-19 cases, 210 patients have recovered, while six patients have died,” she said.

“The indicators testify to aggravation of epidemiological situation in the country,” head of the department noted.