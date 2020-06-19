Azerbaijan detects 438 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 438 new COVID-19 cases, 133 patients have recovered and four patients have died, Trend reports on June 19 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 11,767 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 6,325 have recovered, 143 people have died. Currently, 5,299 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past period, 410,475 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.