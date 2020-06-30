UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan addresses appeal entitled "Do it for Azerbaijan" (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30

Trend:

UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Gulam Isagzai addressed an appeal entitled "Do it for Azerbaijan" in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports citing the UN office in Azerbaijan on June 30.

“Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic is still with us. Globally, we have over 9 million cases and reaching half a million deaths. In Azerbaijan, the number of cases are rising every day, too, as well as, unfortunately, the number of deaths. Recently, I also lost a member of my family because of this virus. Trust me, the threat is real and it is here! We shouldn’t wait for COVID-19 to knock on our door," said the message.

“I appeal to you and request you to follow the simple steps, to defeat this calamity and to quickly return to normal life: keep a physical distance, wash your hands regularly, wear a mask where necessary and wear it properly, do not leave the house unless necessary, comply with the government’s lockdown measures. Do this for yourself! For your family! And for Azerbaijan!,” the message stressed.