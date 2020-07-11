Nar and “TƏBİB” launch “Heroes of the Day” contest

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11

Trend:

Nar is pleased to launch the "Heroes of the Day" contest in cooperation with “TƏBİB” to popularize the individuals who continue to serve citizens in various fields during the coronavirus pandemic.

The contest will cover the stories of people who are risking their lives in the course of their daily work during the pandemic, as well as social projects and initiatives carried out during quarantine. The project is aimed both to introduce the heroes to the population and to support the promotion of social responsibility.

The authors can choose, as their main heroes, doctors in the first place, as well as teachers who keep on teaching their students through online lessons, police officers, market workers, delivery servicemen, and customer service representatives, journalists reporting from special quarantine hospitals, those who have formed volunteering groups and anyone who takes care of citizens during the lockdown.

Terms of the contest: 1) Journalists and social media users are eligible to join the contest.

2) It is required that the articles reflect the real-life stories and the author gets consent from the person highlighted in the story. The article can also be written directly in the protagonist's own language.

3) The article may include photos or videos upon the prior consent of the person.

4) The publication may also be in an interview format.

5) Each article can have max. 10,000 symbols.

6) In order to join the contest, journalists should send the article to media@azerfon.az together with the relevant link, noting that the article was prepared within the framework of the contest held jointly by Nar and TABIB.

7) Social media users should send their articles to media@azerfon.az. Moreover, they can share stories on their social media accounts by using the hashtags of the contest (#GününQəhrəmanları #Nar #TƏBİB).

The winners will be determined by the panel of juries consisting of media experts. Top 3 winners will receive Samsung S10 +, Huawei P30 Pro and a cash prize of AZN 500, respectively. Also, the winners of next three places will receive a cash prize of AZN 300, each. The deadline for joining the competition is August 10. In case of any questions, please, refer to media@azerfon.az e-mail address.