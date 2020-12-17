Azerbaijan's PM signs order to compensate civilians for damages caused as result of Armenian aggression
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17
Trend:
Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed an order 'On payment of material assistance in connection with the damage caused to the civilian population of Azerbaijan as a result of the aggression of the Armenian Armed Forces that began on September 27', Trend reports.
According to the order, the Ministry of Finance and the relevant local executive authorities, based on the lists submitted to the State Commission by the Working Groups, must within 10 days make payments to the owners of houses or make a transfer to bank accounts (including bank cards) of their legal representatives.
A report on the results must be submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers.
