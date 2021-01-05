Azerbaijan confirms 2,479 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 802 new COVID-19 cases, 2,479 patients have recovered and 31 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 221,401 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 199,213 of them have recovered, and 2,792 people have died. Currently, 19,396 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,435 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,222,629 tests have been conducted so far.