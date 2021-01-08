All Azerbaijani citizens can permanently reside in liberated territories - committee

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.8

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

All citizens of Azerbaijan, not only from Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), will be able to permanently reside in the country’s liberated territories, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs Fuad Huseynov said in an interview with the local Yeni TV channel, Trend reports on Jan.8.

According to Huseynov, during the big return to these territories, the priority will be given to internally displaced persons, because they abandoned their homes during the Armenian occupation in 1988-1994.

"In general, other citizens of the country can also resettle there for permanent residence," he added.

The territories had been liberated as a result of the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov. 2020).