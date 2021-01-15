Azerbaijan talks condition of water canals branching out from Sugovushan reservoir

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

Employees of Azerbaijan Amelioration and Water Management OJSC examined the Sugovushan reservoir, the main canal, the Sol Sahil and Khanarkh canals, a representative of the Azerbaijan Amelioration and Water Management OJSC Dilgam Sharifov told Trend.

According to Sharifov, work has begun on the preparation of a feasibility study and design of the reconstruction of the Sol Sahil and Khanarkh canals, which are part of the Tartarchay irrigation system.

The total volume of the Sugovushan reservoir, located on the Tartarchay river in the village of Sugovushan, is 5.86 million cubic meters.

“The Sugovushan reservoir was under occupation for 28 years, therefore, there were serious problems in the water supply of the Tartar, Goranboy, Yevlakh, Barda, Aghdam and Aghjabadi districts - on an area of ​​96,217 hectares. Now that the village of Sugovushan is liberated, these problems will be eliminated,” said Sharifov.

Mehman Karimov, Chief Engineer of the Operations Department of the Tartarchay hydroelectric complex of the Azerbaijan Amelioration and Water Management OJSC noted that the Sol Sahil main canal, which branches out from the Sugovushan reservoir, is in poor condition.

“The canal was destroyed in many places, it was used as a fortification. The Design Institute of the Azerbaijan Amelioration and Water Management is working on a draft estimate, the canal will soon be restored and the water supply to the farms will be improved.”