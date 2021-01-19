Azerbaijan talks COVID-19 vaccination document for traveling abroad

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

Trend:

There is no official information from the countries on whether the citizens of Azerbaijan need a document on vaccination against COVID-19 when entering a foreign country, the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Every vaccinated person in Azerbaijan will be registered online, TABIB said.

"The information booklet, which will be provided to the citizen, will indicate in how many days and to which clinic he should come, what side effects of the vaccine are possible, etc. If in the future there are any restrictions regarding the citizen's trip abroad, a document on confirmation of vaccination will be issued," TABIB added.