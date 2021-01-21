Azerbaijan confirms 770 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 21

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 218 new COVID-19 cases, 770 patients have recovered and 9 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 228,246 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 218,387 of them have recovered, and 3,053 people have died. Currently, 6,806 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 5,309 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,341,807 tests have been conducted so far.