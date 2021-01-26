Number of passengers using railway transport in Azerbaijan increasing after eased quarantine
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26
Trend:
After the cancellation of the SMS-permit system in Azerbaijan, the number of passengers using railway transport has increased, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC told Trend.
As reported, 50-percent growth was recorded in passenger traffic.
"During the special quarantine regime, up to 4,000 passengers used the Baku-Sumgayit-Baku trains every day. Since January 18, when SMS permits were canceled, the number of passengers in this direction has increased, reaching 6,000 people a day," the company's message reads.
"Until the tightening of the special quarantine regime (December 14), more than 7,000 passengers daily used trains on Baku-Sumgayit-Baku route," the message said.
