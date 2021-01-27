Body of Azerbaijani sailor killed near Nigeria delivered to Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27
Trend:
The body of Azerbaijani citizen Farman Ismayilov, who died on January 23 as a result of a sea pirate attack on Turkey’s Mozart ship off coast Nigeria, has been delivered to Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Jan. 27.
The plane with the body landed at the Baku airport a few minutes ago.
The body of Ismayilov through the support of the Turkish embassy in Gabon was sent via Istanbul- Libreville flight on Jan. 26. The plane arrived in Istanbul on the night from January 26 to January 27 at 03.30 (GMT+3).
Sea pirates attacked "Mozart" ship off the coast of Nigeria on January 23. Fifteen out of 19 crew members were taken hostage but Azerbaijani citizen Farman Ismayilov was killed during the attack.
