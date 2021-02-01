Demining of future airport's area ongoing in Azerbaijani Fuzuli - Trend TV report

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, Feb.1

Special equipment is used for demining future construction site of the international airport in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district, special correspondent of Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports on Feb.1 from Fuzuli.

In order to speed up the process, the UK AARDVARK company’s demining equipment was purchased and delivered to the territory allotted for the airport.

Totally 100,000 square meters of the territory is planned to demine. For this purpose, foreign specialists from different countries have been invited. They will also conduct trainings for Azerbaijani specialists.

