Azerbaijan confirms 330 more COVID-19 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 164 new COVID-19 cases, 330 patients have recovered and two patients have died, Trend reports on Feb. 9 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 231,362 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 225,678 of them have recovered, and 3,163 people have died. Currently, 2,521 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,960 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,463,610 tests have been conducted so far.
