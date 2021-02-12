Azerbaijani Emergency Ministry warning citizens about mine danger in liberated areas (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.12

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations has begun to carry out awareness activities to prevent citizens from visiting the liberated territories until their demining, Trend reports on Feb.12 referring to a source in the ministry.

During the activities held in the settlements of Fuzuli, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavend, and Jabrayil districts, the population has been warned that mine clearance operations are currently being carried out in the territories liberated from the occupation, and trips to these territories are now unacceptable without special permission, as mine danger there is still existing.

The territories had been liberated from Armenian occupation during the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).