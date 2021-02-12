Azerbaijan confirms 226 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 191 new COVID-19 cases, 226 patients have recovered and three patients have died, Trend reports on Feb. 12 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 231,840 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 226,345 of them have recovered, and 3,173 people have died. Currently, 2,322 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,260 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,485,483 tests have been conducted so far.