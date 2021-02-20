Azerbaijan confirms 147 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 20

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 144 new COVID-19 cases, 147 patients have recovered and two patients have died, Trend reports on Feb. 20 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 232,973 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 227,619 of them have recovered, and 3,195 people have died. Currently, 2,159 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,055 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,543,880 tests have been conducted so far.