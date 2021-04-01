Azerbaijan to appeal to FIFA on Armenia's provocation at game with Romania

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.1

Trend:

The Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) will send an appeal to the International Football Federation (FIFA) due to the provocation of Armenia’s National Team at its match with Romania to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, a source in AFFA said in the association’s Facebook page, Trend reports on Apr.1.

"AFFA will send an appeal to FIFA in the appropriate manner due to showing the so-called ‘flag’ of the separatist (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) regime in the stadium stands during the match between Armenia and Romania within the qualifying round of the World Cup, which will be held in Qatar in 2022", added the source.