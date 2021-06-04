F-1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix kicks off with F-2 Practice Session in Baku (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Society 4 June 2021 11:13 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4

Trend:

The FIA F-2 Practice Session has started in Baku on June 4, as part of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Trend reports.

The F-2 Practice Session will last for 45 minutes, at the end of which from 12:30 (GTM+4) to 13:30 the F-1 First Practice Session will take place.

From 14:30 to 15:00, Qualifying Session of FIA F-2, in which for the first time 11 teams will compete. Each team is represented by two pilots.

The Grand Prix of Azerbaijan Formula 1 event is being held in Baku on June 4-6.

