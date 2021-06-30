Hydrological points expected to be opened in Karabakh - Hydrometeorological Service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend

Thirteen hydrological points are planned to be opened in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region in the near future, Head of the National Hydrometeorological Service Umayra Taghiyeva said, Trend reports on June 30.

According to Taghiyeva, the most modern automatic stations will be installed at these points.

"This will allow us to assess the state of the rivers [located in the region] online, creating opportunities for proper planning," she added.