Schools planned to be reopened from mid-September - president's assistant
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.20
Trend:
Schools in Azerbaijan are planned to be reopened from September 15, assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on August 20, Trend reports.
