Vaccination of doctors against COVID-19 is mandatory in Azerbaijan - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

Vaccination against coronavirus in Azerbaijan is not mandatory, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov said, Trend reports.

Movsumov made the remark at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers on August 20.

According to Movsumov, the mandatory vaccination requirement applies only to a number of areas.

“A citizen is not obliged to be vaccinated, but this requirement is valid for workers in a number of areas, for example, for doctors,” said Movsumov.