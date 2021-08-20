Vaccination of doctors against COVID-19 is mandatory in Azerbaijan - official
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20
By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:
Vaccination against coronavirus in Azerbaijan is not mandatory, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov said, Trend reports.
Movsumov made the remark at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers on August 20.
According to Movsumov, the mandatory vaccination requirement applies only to a number of areas.
“A citizen is not obliged to be vaccinated, but this requirement is valid for workers in a number of areas, for example, for doctors,” said Movsumov.
