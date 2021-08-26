Azerbaijan confirms 3,714 more COVID-19 cases, 2,470 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 3,714 new COVID-19 cases, 2,470 patients have recovered, and 31 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 405,542 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 353,140 of them have recovered, and 5,434 people have died. Currently, 46,968 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 17,247 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,379,510 tests have been conducted so far.
