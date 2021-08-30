People's writer Anar happy to see today's cultural events in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city

Society 30 August 2021 21:22 (UTC+04:00)
People's writer Anar happy to see today's cultural events in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30

Trend:

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Writers Union, People's writer Anar is happy to see today's events in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, Trend reports.

"We are experiencing great joy today," Anar told reporters within the Vagif Poetry Days held in Shusha city. "The day we have been waiting for has come. Shusha has been liberated. Now Vagif's soul is also free. I am happy to witness these events and I am grateful for this."

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation organized the Vagif Poetry Days again in the hometown of great poet Molla Panah Vagif for the first time after the Armenian occupation of Shusha city.

The bust of Molla Panah Vagif was unveiled on August 29. The complex of the museum-mausoleum of the genius Azerbaijani poet also opened after the restoration.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Son of Azerbaijani captured by Armenians is yet to get information about father after about 30 years
Son of Azerbaijani captured by Armenians is yet to get information about father after about 30 years
People's writer Anar happy to see today's cultural events in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city
People's writer Anar happy to see today's cultural events in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city
Azerbaijani sculptor talks monuments destroyed by Armenia in previously occupied areas
Azerbaijani sculptor talks monuments destroyed by Armenia in previously occupied areas
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev holds cordial conversation with participants and residents of Shusha as part of opening of Vagif Poetry Days (PHOTO) Politics 22:38
UN General Assembly calls for support for Haiti in wake of earthquake World 22:14
Foreign Ministry: Uzbekistan does not accept Afghan refugees, but provides assistance in transit Uzbekistan 21:38
Azerbaijan holds conference dedicated to people missing as result of Armenian aggression (PHOTO) Politics 21:29
Son of Azerbaijani captured by Armenians is yet to get information about father after about 30 years Society 21:27
Volume of cargo shipped from Singapore through Turkish ports in 7M2021 published Turkey 21:23
People's writer Anar happy to see today's cultural events in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city Society 21:22
Heydar Aliyev Foundation organizes cultural exhibitions in Shusha Politics 21:22
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale August 31 Oil&Gas 21:21
Uzbekistan chemical enterprises increase product output Business 21:21
Latest data on cargo traffic from Tunis via Turkish ports published Turkey 21:13
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy to attract consulting services via tender Tenders 21:09
Pakistan increases import of cars from Turkey Turkey 21:04
Russia’s import of cars from Turkey up Turkey 21:02
Turkey shares data on cargo shipment from Ukraine via local ports Turkey 20:59
Turkmenistan’s import of cars from Turkey up Turkey 20:58
Turkey's car exports to Uzbekistan rise in 7M2021 Turkey 20:56
Turkey's export of cars to Lebanon growing Turkey 20:52
Egypt boosts import of Turkish cars Turkey 20:52
Shusha waited for us, we had to come, and we did - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 20:50
If Shusha - Armenian city, then why wasn’t single building constructed here? - President Aliyev Politics 20:41
Azerbaijani president talks Shusha reconstruction details Politics 20:12
Black page of Azerbaijan's history is behind us, we are able to breathe again - President Aliyev Politics 20:02
Today, Shusha is being revitalized - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 19:42
Renovation of Yukhari Govharagha Mosque nearing completion - President Aliyev Politics 19:34
Polad Bulbuloglu restored his father's house - Azerbaijani president Politics 19:25
Azerbaijan's president talks plan to build residential buildings in Shusha Politics 19:16
Progress of events shown that conflict with Armenia could never be resolved through talks - president Politics 19:14
There is no concept of “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic”, says Azerbaijani president Politics 19:13
My father was 59 when Vagif Poetry Days were held, I am 59 now - Azerbaijani president Politics 19:10
Next year we will celebrate 270th anniversary of Shusha - Azerbaijani president Politics 19:01
Negotiations lasted for about 30 years, but to no avail - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18:40
After occupation of Shusha, mausoleum of Vagif was destroyed by vandals - President Aliyev Politics 18:40
Thanks to great leader, mausoleum of Molla Panah Vagif was erected in Shusha - President Aliyev Politics 18:32
Georgia to support exporting enterprises Finance 18:17
Turkmenistan proposes to improve UN Mission activities given realities of modern Afghanistan Turkmenistan 18:14
Uzbekistan, Serbia to sign agreement on protection of investments Business 18:13
Ukraine discloses share of local agricultural products in export to Azerbaijan Economy 17:53
Turkmenistan counting on support of UN member states in efforts to combat COVID-19 Turkmenistan 17:47
Azerbaijan almost doubles exports to Belarus Business 17:47
Azerbaijani sculptor talks monuments destroyed by Armenia in previously occupied areas Society 17:31
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall Finance 17:25
Isolation relaxed for Israelis returning from abroad Israel 17:23
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Aug.30 Society 17:22
Kazakhstan reports decrease in manufacturing of silver Business 17:20
Too early to speculate about changes to Taliban's status in Russia — Kremlin Russia 17:19
Manufacturing of Iran's Pars Khodro automaker up Business 17:18
Azerbaijan confirms 3,107 more COVID-19 cases, 1,770 recoveries Society 17:17
Many cities and villages in Iran supplied with gas - NIGC Oil&Gas 17:16
Turkmenistan reveals volume of waste paper processed by private enterprises Turkmenistan 17:16
Kyrgyzstan vaccinates 3,087 people over past day Kyrgyzstan 17:14
Turkey shares data on cargo traffic via local ports from Greece in 7M2021 Turkey 17:11
Saudi investment minister visits Oman to boost economic ties Arab World 17:08
AIFC to support promotion of Kazakhstan-made products in foreign markets Business 17:08
Azerbaijan launches online app for entrepreneurs - Agency for SMEs Economy 17:04
Dollarization on bank deposits of individuals decreases in Azerbaijan Finance 17:03
President Aliyev: We are in Shusha today, and from now on we will live here Politics 16:59
Azerbaijan to launch new pharmaceutical plant jointly with Russia in 2021 Economy 16:58
Iran plans to barter oil with construction of civil projects - minister Business 16:56
India-Bangladesh Air Bubble Flights To Resume From September 3 Other News 16:53
Uzbekistan ready to help Germany evacuate Afghan citizens Uzbekistan 16:51
Iran rules out possible intermediary country in JCPOA talks - MFA Nuclear Program 16:50
IsDB Institute and Oxford Initiative Launch Reports Series Assessing Multidimensional Poverty in IsDB Member Countries Arab World 16:39
Iran declares data on cargo transportation in East Azerbaijan Province Transport 16:36
Turkmenistan’s paper manufacturer eyes expanding production capacity Business 16:36
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry signs contract on funding administrative office's repair Finance 16:35
Man heavily injured following mine blast in Azerbaijani village bordering Armenia Politics 16:34
Iran looks to have budget for COVID-19 vaccine - Plan and Budget Organization Business 16:21
Iran’s GTC pays main part of money for purchased wheat in Semnan Province Business 16:09
Turkey reveals volume of cargo shipment via local ports from Russia in 7M2021 Turkey 16:07
Azerbaijan launches mobile app for checking COVID passports Society 16:04
CBA expanding international cooperation on information, cyber security ICT 16:00
Russian Nordwind Airlines postpone Perm-Baku flights Transport 15:59
Azerbaijan unveils volume of gas exports to Iran for 7M2021 Oil&Gas 15:56
Azerbaijan's PASHA Sigorta records stable fees on professional liability insurance Finance 15:56
Azerbaijan notes growth in population's nominal income Finance 15:49
Indian auto parts makers' shares gain on report of talks with Tesla US 15:48
Azerbaijan discloses data on mine clearance in liberated territories Society 15:47
Israel's Nutritional Growth Solutions raises A$5m on ASX Israel 15:46
OPEC+ likely to keep oil output policy from September unchanged Arab World 15:42
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to auction mid-term government bonds Finance 15:38
Boston Consulting Group announces timeframe for global car market recovery Transport 15:33
Qatar’s import of Turkish cars up Turkey 15:29
Uzbekneftegaz receives large daily inflow of natural gas, condensate from restored well Oil&Gas 15:28
Iran unveils details of cargo transportation in Ardabil Province Transport 15:27
Euro zone Aug economic sentiment eases but selling price expectations at record high Europe 15:26
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's financial market Finance 15:26
Turkmenistan to auction number of state-owned objects Business 15:25
Moscow ready to cooperate with London on Afghanistan Europe 15:24
Iran's South Azadegan oil field dev't requires integrated management - PEDEC Oil&Gas 15:19
Uzbek Uzagroleasing sees increase in net profit Finance 15:03
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulates head of Malaysia on Independence Day Politics 14:54
Turkey considers building its first unmanned military aircraft Turkey 14:46
Azerbaijani president congratulates Kyrgyz counterpart Society 14:38
Iran’s trade turnover through Mazandaran Province customs soars Business 14:34
Azerbaijan announces data on grain imports from two Russian regions Economy 14:31
Plastic cards getting more popular in Kazakhstan Finance 14:23
Azerbaijani State Tax Service opens tender to buy components for printers Tenders 14:23
Azerbaijani Analytical Expertise Center names winner of tender for purchase of devices Business 14:11
Weekly review of highlights in Azerbaijan's oil and gas sector Oil&Gas 14:09
All news