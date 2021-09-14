Azerbaijan bans unvaccinated teachers from entering educational facilities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.14

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Teachers who haven’t been vaccinated, don’t have a certificate of contraindications to vaccination [from COVID-19] or a certificate of immunity won’t be admitted to educational facilities in Azerbaijan, Rustam Aghayev, adviser to the Education Minister, told journalists on Sept.14, Trend reports.

Speaking about the number of teachers who submitted a certificate of contraindications to the vaccination, Aghayev said that these data changes daily.

"There is still no decision on the issue of the salaries of teachers who won’t be admitted to the educational institutions," he added.

