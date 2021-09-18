Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

Trend:

Some 61,657 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Sept. 18, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 17,226 citizens, and the second one to 44,431 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 7,925,249 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,605,958 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 3,319,291 people - the second dose.