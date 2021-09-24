Azerbaijan lifts coronavirus-related restrictions, several work spheres to resume work (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 18:07

Several work spheres in Azerbaijan, which were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will resume work on Oct. 1, Trend reports with reference to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The decision was made taking into account the increase in the number of vaccinated citizens in the country, as well as the steady decrease in the number of infected citizens.

According to the decision, from October 1, 2021, the activities of the following areas of activity and services will resume:

- recreation and entertainment centers (including a club), children's entertainment centers;

- cultural objects, with the condition of filling no more than 50 percent of the total capacity (including concert halls), cinemas, theaters;

- children's and other entertainment centers at large shopping centers, including cinemas with the condition of filling no more than 50 percent of the total capacity.