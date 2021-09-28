Azerbaijan sets up military prosecutor's offices in liberated Kalbajar, Gubadly (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 12:11)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

Trend:

Administrative buildings of military prosecutor's offices have been commissioned in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar and Gubadly districts, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan.

A delegation consisting of senior officials of the Prosecutor General's Office and Military Prosecutor's Office, headed by Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, visited Kalbajar and Gubadly districts on September 26-27.

As part of the trip, the members of the delegation took part in the opening of the administrative buildings of Kalbajar and Gubadly military prosecutor's offices.

The prosecutor general met with the staff of these Prosecutor's Offices, gave instructions and recommendations related to their activity.

Military prosecutor Khanlar Valiyev also reviewed the conditions created in the military prosecutor's offices and met with their employees.

As part of the trip, the members of the delegation met with servicemen of the military unit in Kalbajar district and the military unit of the State Border Service in Gubadly district, reviewed the conditions of their service and life.

The members of the delegation also met with the servicemen being treated at a mobile hospital.