Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.3
Trend:
Some 52,949 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Oct.3, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 14,006 citizens, and the second one to 38,943 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 8,736,939 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,808,142 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 3,928,797 people - the second dose.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan's victory in Second Karabakh war constituted source of pride for all Turkic Council Member States - SecGen
Opening of Zangazur corridor would give new opportunities for Armenia which is in need of economic dev't - New Europe
Azerbaijan’s MoD analyzes situation on state border and territories where Russian peacekeepers temporarily deployed
Azerbaijan's proven natural gas reserves will be enough for at least 100 years for our consumption and for exports - President Aliyev
About 25 thousand ethnic Armenians who live today in Karabakh area are our citizens - Azerbaijani president
Armenia did not decide whether they will accept EU’s proposal on delimitation or not - Azerbaijani president
Turkey playing very important role in future regional development and regional stability, as well as Russia - Azerbaijani president
If we enhance mutual trade, concentrate on positive dynamics, our region will transform into region of stability and peace - President Aliyev