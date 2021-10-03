Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.3

Trend:

Some 52,949 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Oct.3, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 14,006 citizens, and the second one to 38,943 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 8,736,939 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,808,142 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 3,928,797 people - the second dose.