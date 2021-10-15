Student of Baku Higher Oil School: ‘I am proud to bear the name of such a historical figure!’

Society 15 October 2021 14:41 (UTC+04:00)
Student of Baku Higher Oil School: ‘I am proud to bear the name of such a historical figure!’

Student of Baku Higher Oil School Heydar Alirza oglu Aliyev was born on May 8, 2004 in the city of Lankaran. In 2010, he went to secondary school No. 45 in Baku. He graduated from this school in 2021. Heydar Aliyev is a student of the Process Automation Department of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS). Below is an interview in which he shared his impressions with us.

- How did you learn about Baku Higher Oil School?

- Many friends and acquaintances told me about BHOS. At the beginning, I was interested in robotics. I visited the university’s website, saw the specialty "Process Automation", and I developed a strong interest in this area.

- Students with high scores enter BHOS. How did you prepare for the entrance exams to become a student of this university?

- I mainly practiced at night and early in the morning. I have passed many preparatory exams. I expected to enter the university with high scores.

- How did you take the exam?

- Very easy, I was not worried. Although I had a few setbacks before the exam, I was not discouraged.

- How did you feel after the announcement of the exam results, when you learned about your chances to enter the desired university?

- The score I got on the entrance exam allowed me to choose the desired specialty. I made my calculations accordingly. I knew my place in the rating. My result was 669 and I knew I was 51st in the country. I assumed that most would choose information technology (IT) and computer science over process automation. This was the specialty I wanted. And I chose Baku Higher Oil School, specialty "Process Automation" and entered the university of my dreams. I was overjoyed when I learned that I had become a student at BHOS.

- Classes started a few days ago. What are your first impressions?

- Classes are conducted in English. I'm trying to get used to it. Group learning makes the process easier and more efficient. My teachers exceeded my expectations. My fellow students are very intelligent, educated and versatile people. Therefore, it is very convenient for me to communicate with them.

- What are your plans for the future?

- I have a goal to become the best specialist in the field of process automation in the Caucasus. I am working and will continue to work in this direction. At the moment, my priority goal is to become a successful graduate of BHOS.

- You bear the name of a great historical figure, even your surname and patronymic coincide. Who gave you this name?

- My late grandmother gave me this name. Our family loves and respects the great leader Heydar Aliyev. Our surname is Aliyev, and my father's name is Alirza. The great leader's birthday is May 10, and mine is May 8. When I was born, my grandmother was very happy with these coincidences and wanted me to be named Heydar as a sign of respect for the great leader. My parents were also very happy and satisfied with this.

- How do people react when they learn about these coincidences?

- They get very surprised. They even say that I was lucky in this. When I present my documents somewhere, they look me in the face, stop for a few minutes, not taking their eyes off me, and repeating in surprise: "Heydar Aliyev Alirza oglu!" It is interesting to see the reaction on the faces of these people. This kind of reaction makes me feel good. I know that Heydar Aliyev is an architect, founder and savior of modern Azerbaijan. He restored peace and tranquility in the country. I am proud to bear the name of such a historical figure, and I bear that name with honor. I always understand the responsibility for bearing this name and always try to be worthy of it.

- Did you take interest in the life and personality of the great leader Heydar Aliyev?

- Yes. We often talked in our house about the great leader, and I myself read a lot about him. I read about his childhood, youth, his coming to power and building the independent state. My favorite historical figures are Shah Ismail Khatai and Heydar Aliyev.

- What are your interests, hobbies?

- I took part in physics olympiads. I didn't have time for my interests, because I was seriously preparing for the entrance exams and focused all my attention on the lessons. I love spending time with my friends. I spend time with my family. I love listening to people's opinions. It helps me in self-development. In my free time, I listen to music and watch films.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Agriculture goods production increases in Kazakhstan
Agriculture goods production increases in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan unveils data on local car insurance
Kazakhstan unveils data on local car insurance
Kazakhstan boosts cargo transportation by road
Kazakhstan boosts cargo transportation by road
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Geostat shares data on revenues of Georgian enterprises for 2020 Georgia 15:06
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 14:46
Netherlands’ FMO is open to new investments in Uzbek financial sector (Exclusive) Finance 14:44
Azerbaijan confirms 1,850 more COVID-19 cases, 735 recoveries Society 14:42
Student of Baku Higher Oil School: ‘I am proud to bear the name of such a historical figure!’ Society 14:41
French Renault begins production and commercial activities in Uzbekistan Business 14:39
NEQSOL Holding supports ADA University’s project to restore Gazakh Seminary (PHOTO) Economy 14:30
Azerbaijan's agrarian agency discloses volume of issued subsidies in 9M2021 Business 14:26
Money transfers to Georgia exceed investments Georgia 14:21
Russian peacekeepers - guarantors of peace in Karabakh - President Putin Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict 14:17
Georgian air cargo transportation decreases Georgia 13:56
Azerbaijan ready to start talks with Armenia on delimitation of borders - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:42
TAP helped in reducing European gas market volatility Oil&Gas 13:41
Armenia has destroyed 16 of the 17 mosques in Shusha - President Aliyev Economy 13:35
President Ilham Aliyev: Armenia refuses to provide us with full maps of mined areas Politics 13:28
Armenia, in collusion with Iran, used former occupied territories of Azerbaijan to carry out drug trafficking to Europe - President Aliyev Politics 13:16
Illegal Armenian armed forces attempt new provocation against Azerbaijani units Politics 13:16
Azerbaijan's State Employment Agency to launch project on financial support of entrepreneurs Business 13:15
President Ilham Aliyev hailed special role of President Vladimir Putin in cessation of hostilities in Karabakh Politics 13:14
Agdam city called Hiroshima of Caucasus - Azerbaijani president Politics 13:13
Karabakh conflict has been consigned to history - President Aliyev Politics 13:12
Azerbaijan takes part in meeting of heads of security and intelligence agencies of CIS Politics 13:00
Brent oil price on the ICE exchange up over $ 85/barrel Oil&Gas 12:59
Iran seeks to transform its ports to transshipment hubs Transport 12:45
Microfinance sector in Georgia hopes to rebound from COVID-19, shares forecast Georgia 12:42
President Ilham Aliyev participates in CIS Heads of State Council's session in video conference format (PHOTO) Politics 12:39
France's desire to take part in de-mining of Azerbaijan's lands - important, MP says Politics 12:35
Death toll climbs to seven following fatal gun battles in Beirut Arab World 12:25
Azerbaijani ombudsman issues statement on anniversary of shelling of funeral procession in Tartar by Armenian troops Politics 12:19
EBRD talks on financing of construction of high-voltage transmission line in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 12:16
Israeli companies getting increasingly interested in Russian market — Lavrov Russia 12:13
TAP compensated decreasing share of imports from Norway and other LNG to Europe Oil&Gas 12:05
Azerbaijan’s Parliament adopts bill ‘On Independence Day’ Politics 12:03
Agriculture goods production increases in Kazakhstan Business 12:01
Turkmenistan’s cotton mill shares export data for 9M2021 Turkmenistan 11:56
Kazakhstan unveils data on local car insurance Transport 11:53
Turkmen enterprise reveals volume of oil products shipped to consumers Turkmenistan 11:50
Uzbekistan approves funding for dozen of scientific projects Business 11:47
Azerbaijan’s Parliament to send congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva Politics 11:42
Azerbaijani agrarian agency talks female entrepreneurs provided with preferential loans Business 11:30
Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated citizens as of October 15 Uzbekistan 11:28
Kazakhstan boosts cargo transportation by road Construction 11:22
USAID ready to continue investing in agriculture dev’t in Azerbaijan Business 11:22
JOCAP updates on offshore installation campaign for Absheron field Oil&Gas 11:19
JOCAP details ongoing works at Azerbaijan’s Absheron gas field Oil&Gas 11:13
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for October 15 Georgia 11:08
IEA lowers forecasts for Azerbaijan’s 2022 oil output Oil&Gas 10:57
Georgian honey exports skyrocket, following COVID-ravaged year Georgia 10:50
Azersu OJSC eyes attracting investments for implementation of its projects Economy 10:43
Oil prices climb on power boost, set for multi-week gains Oil&Gas 10:41
Brand new iPhone 13 smartphones with 50GB free internet now available at Azercell Exclusive shops! Society 10:37
Georgia and International Labor Organization to launch new co-op programs Georgia 10:30
Turkmenistan eyes expanding share of exports of Russian trading house Kazakhstan 10:29
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for October 15 Uzbekistan 10:21
Turkmenistan, UN discuss strategic cooperation Turkmenistan 10:20
Kazakhstan's Aktau port opens tender to buy electric valve actuator Tenders 10:11
Azerbaijan, Turkey ink deal for additional gas supply Oil&Gas 10:09
SOCAR-STP certified by American Petroleum Institute for manufacturing products Oil&Gas 10:05
Russia, Israel to coordinate efforts at UN to counter history revision Russia 10:03
IEA evaluates Azerbaijan’s OPEC+ compliance Oil&Gas 09:53
Iran building a new port in Golestan Province Transport 09:51
Uzbek State Tax Committee discloses amount of taxes paid by Facebook, Apple, Google Finance 09:46
High energy prices to remain throughout 2022 at least Oil&Gas 09:43
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry addresses population regarding explosions in Ganja Politics 09:28
Azerbaijan to build water treatment facilities in Alat FEZ (PHOTO) Economy 09:25
Superb offers from Nar for customers! (FOTO) Society 08:58
S.Korea eases coronavirus gathering curbs before switch to 'living with COVID' Other News 08:49
Ex-President Bill Clinton recovering from infection in hospital, doctors say US 08:18
Iranian Golestan Province governor talks railway trade with Turkmenistan (Exclusive) Business 08:00
Kazakhstan reports 2,232 daily COVID-19 recoveries Kazakhstan 07:29
Oil prices rise on tight supply, set for weekly gain of more than 2% Oil&Gas 06:38
Saudi foreign ministry says discussed Iran nuclear program with U.S. Blinken Arab World 05:34
England eases COVID-19 testing rules for most incoming passengers from Oct. 24 Europe 04:38
Nigerian troops kill 45 gunmen in north region Other News 03:41
5.8 magnitude quake jolts off central Indonesia Other News 02:43
300 more residents evacuated amid volcano eruption on Spain's island Europe 01:45
U.S. FDA advisers back Moderna COVID-19 booster shots for older and high-risk people US 01:13
Chronicles of Victory: Azerbaijani president gives interview to director general of media holding on October 15, 2020 (VIDEO) Politics 00:40
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Turkish NTV TV channel on October 15, 2020 (VIDEO) Politics 00:28
Chronicles of Victory: October 15, 2020 Politics 00:01
Shootout takes place between illegal armed formations of Armenia - MoD Politics 14 October 23:39
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issues statement in connection with death of Azerbaijani soldier Politics 14 October 23:01
GDP of Uzbekistan in 2021 to grow by 6.1% - IMF Uzbekistan 14 October 22:15
Lebanese army arrests nine people after Beirut violence Arab World 14 October 22:08
First consignment of gas sent to Afghanistan via Yazdan Border Market Iran 14 October 21:30
Azerbaijani serviceman becomes martyr as result of Armenian terror attack - MoD Politics 14 October 20:55
Several banks in Azerbaijan suspend accepting USD banknotes via ATMs Finance 14 October 20:29
Azerbaijan awards servicemen who took part in peacekeeping mission in Afghanistan (PHOTO) Society 14 October 20:00
Kazakhstan decreases petroleum gas export to Hungary amid global pandemic Business 14 October 18:51
Kazakhstan 7M2021 trade with Austria up y-o-y Business 14 October 18:51
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender to buy pipe materials Tenders 14 October 18:49
Maersk shipping explains cargo turnover decrease in Georgia Georgia 14 October 18:48
Trilateral meeting between Azerbaijani, Russian, Armenian FMs held in Minsk Politics 14 October 18:39
Zangezur Corridor to provide shortest land route from Asia to Europe - Deputy Minister Economy 14 October 18:39
Azerbaijan talks services to be provided in modular hospital in Shusha city (PHOTO) Society 14 October 18:39
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations JSC extends tender to buy spares Business 14 October 18:05
Passenger transportation via railways on the rise in Kazakhstan Transport 14 October 18:04
Kazakhstan boosts petroleum oil export to Italy Economy 14 October 18:01
Azerbaijan, Russia actively developing non-cash transfers Economy 14 October 18:01
SOCAR boosts petrochemicals’ exports by almost 90% Oil&Gas 14 October 17:58
All news