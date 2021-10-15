Student of Baku Higher Oil School: ‘I am proud to bear the name of such a historical figure!’

Student of Baku Higher Oil School Heydar Alirza oglu Aliyev was born on May 8, 2004 in the city of Lankaran. In 2010, he went to secondary school No. 45 in Baku. He graduated from this school in 2021. Heydar Aliyev is a student of the Process Automation Department of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS). Below is an interview in which he shared his impressions with us.

- How did you learn about Baku Higher Oil School?

- Many friends and acquaintances told me about BHOS. At the beginning, I was interested in robotics. I visited the university’s website, saw the specialty "Process Automation", and I developed a strong interest in this area.

- Students with high scores enter BHOS. How did you prepare for the entrance exams to become a student of this university?

- I mainly practiced at night and early in the morning. I have passed many preparatory exams. I expected to enter the university with high scores.

- How did you take the exam?

- Very easy, I was not worried. Although I had a few setbacks before the exam, I was not discouraged.

- How did you feel after the announcement of the exam results, when you learned about your chances to enter the desired university?

- The score I got on the entrance exam allowed me to choose the desired specialty. I made my calculations accordingly. I knew my place in the rating. My result was 669 and I knew I was 51st in the country. I assumed that most would choose information technology (IT) and computer science over process automation. This was the specialty I wanted. And I chose Baku Higher Oil School, specialty "Process Automation" and entered the university of my dreams. I was overjoyed when I learned that I had become a student at BHOS.

- Classes started a few days ago. What are your first impressions?

- Classes are conducted in English. I'm trying to get used to it. Group learning makes the process easier and more efficient. My teachers exceeded my expectations. My fellow students are very intelligent, educated and versatile people. Therefore, it is very convenient for me to communicate with them.

- What are your plans for the future?

- I have a goal to become the best specialist in the field of process automation in the Caucasus. I am working and will continue to work in this direction. At the moment, my priority goal is to become a successful graduate of BHOS.

- You bear the name of a great historical figure, even your surname and patronymic coincide. Who gave you this name?

- My late grandmother gave me this name. Our family loves and respects the great leader Heydar Aliyev. Our surname is Aliyev, and my father's name is Alirza. The great leader's birthday is May 10, and mine is May 8. When I was born, my grandmother was very happy with these coincidences and wanted me to be named Heydar as a sign of respect for the great leader. My parents were also very happy and satisfied with this.

- How do people react when they learn about these coincidences?

- They get very surprised. They even say that I was lucky in this. When I present my documents somewhere, they look me in the face, stop for a few minutes, not taking their eyes off me, and repeating in surprise: "Heydar Aliyev Alirza oglu!" It is interesting to see the reaction on the faces of these people. This kind of reaction makes me feel good. I know that Heydar Aliyev is an architect, founder and savior of modern Azerbaijan. He restored peace and tranquility in the country. I am proud to bear the name of such a historical figure, and I bear that name with honor. I always understand the responsibility for bearing this name and always try to be worthy of it.

- Did you take interest in the life and personality of the great leader Heydar Aliyev?

- Yes. We often talked in our house about the great leader, and I myself read a lot about him. I read about his childhood, youth, his coming to power and building the independent state. My favorite historical figures are Shah Ismail Khatai and Heydar Aliyev.

- What are your interests, hobbies?

- I took part in physics olympiads. I didn't have time for my interests, because I was seriously preparing for the entrance exams and focused all my attention on the lessons. I love spending time with my friends. I spend time with my family. I love listening to people's opinions. It helps me in self-development. In my free time, I listen to music and watch films.