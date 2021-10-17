Azerbaijan confirms 1,896 more COVID-19 cases, 764 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,896 new COVID-19 cases, 764 patients have recovered, and 19 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 502,207 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 478,403 of them have recovered, and 6,765 people have died. Currently, 17,039 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,261 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,025,402 tests have been conducted so far.