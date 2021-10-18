Azerbaijani judo team finishes performance at tournament in Paris

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

Trend:

Azerbaijani judoka Ushangi Kokauri competed for third place at the Grand Slam tournament in Paris, Trend reports on Oct. 18 citing the Judo Federation of Azerbaijan.

The athlete performing in the weight category over 100 kilograms wrestled with the Dutch opponent Jur Spijkers and was defeated, taking 5th place. Other Azerbaijani judokas Murad Fatiyev (81 kg) and Mammadali Mehdiyev (90 kg) lost at the beginning of the performance.

Thus, the Azerbaijani national team finished the Grand Slam tournament in 4th place with two medals. Its members Balabay Aghayev (60 kg) won the gold medal, and Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) – bronze medal.

Totally, 283 judokas from 46 countries took part in the Grand Slam.