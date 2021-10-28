Booster jab is important for long-term protection against COVID-19 - Azerbaijani doctor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.28

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

The third (booster) dose vaccination against coronavirus (COVID-19) is important for long-term protection from the virus, Azerbaijani infectologist Nigar Aliyeva told Trend on Oct.28.

According to Aliyeva, there are no side effects after receiving the third dose of the drug.

"Side effects are sometimes recorded after the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. If they weren’t recorded after the first dose, then they are unlikely in the future. The third dose of the vaccine is injected six months after the second dose, as the effectiveness of the vaccine decreases over time," she said.

The results of the carried out studies indicate that COVID-19 vaccination with the third dose significantly strengthens the immune system. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Health called on citizens at risk, all health workers and people over 60 years old to be vaccinated with the third dose.